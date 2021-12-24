State Police look to identify suspect in multiple retail thefts

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they are looking to identify a man suspected to be involved in numerous retail thefts.

PSP Troop F – Mountoursville says they responded to Cole’s Hardware, 130 Muncy Creek Boulevard, on November 30, December 11 and December 23 for multiple reports of retail theft.

Police say the suspect drives a vehicle described as a black Saturn Vue with a red front bumper, pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Troop F-Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or you leave a tip online. All callers to PA Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

