FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Schuylkill County have located a boy who was reported missing out of Frackville earlier Monday morning.

Troopers say 11-year-old Jessee James Price was found Monday evening after he was reported missing in Frackville Borough around 10:00 a.m.

Price was described as a white male, approximately 5’04”, 140 lbs., with long brown hair. When he was reported missing, Price was last seen wearing a red Champion sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a black stripe.

There is no word yet on where he was found, but again Pennsylvania State Police have located Jessee James Price.