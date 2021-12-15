State Police issue tasks force during the holiday season to stop DUI increase

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are quickly approaching and law enforcement is cracking down on the number of drunk drivers.

“It’s the holiday season. Everybody wants to! You’re off from work, you want to relax and have fun and you’ve just got to be smart about it. You want to be safe,” stated Trooper Lauren Lesher, of the Montoursville Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).





Each year PSP implements what’s called operation safe holiday. A program designed to help limit the number of drunk drivers on area roads.

“During the holiday season, you will see an increase in patrol vehicles, making sure that we’re looking for impaired drivers, making arrests when necessary,” explained Lesher.

This begins a couple of days before Christmas and lasts through the New Year holiday. Troopers will be working overtime and setting up roadblocks to ensure the roads stay safe.

“According to the Pennsylvania DUI Association, 293 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes last year in 2020. So, we want to make sure that we lower that number. That’s our goal,” stated Lesher.

Police ask residents to be responsible and catch a ride if they’ve had too much to drink. Drivers should also watch out for other motorists who may be under the influence.

“Pay attention to the car in front of you. Make sure you’re keeping enough space between the car in front of you in case they hit their breaks or swerve off the road, you have time to react,” said Lesher.

If you suspect a driver may be intoxicated, contact the police.

“You want to make sure that you get home to your family safe and that all the other people can get home to their families safe as well,” said Lesher.