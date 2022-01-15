State Police investigate into body found in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an investigation into the dead body found in Snyder County,

According to Troopers, the deadly discovery happened Friday around 12 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek.

Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant tells Eyewitness News the body is that of an out-of-state man. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update with the latest as it is released.

