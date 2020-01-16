Breaking News
I-80W Closed at 380 split due to multi-vehicle crash near Blakeslee.
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

State Police investigating two cases of child rape in Bradford County

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in the Towanda Crime Unit have announced they are investigating two separate cases of rape involving teenagers.

The first case involves incidents dating from 2012-14 involving a 6-8-year-old boy in Litchfield Township. State Police say the victim, now 13-years-old in Sugar Run, knows the male suspect.

The second case involves a 16-year-old female in Ulster Township who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The incidents happened between 2018-2019, according to State Police.

18 News will have more on these cases as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos