State Police investigating multiple fires in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s not much left to a Monroe County barn gutted by flames. The fire is being called suspicious with investigators looking for the cause and there may be other fires that could be connected to it.

State police say they cannot rule out the fact we could have a serial arsonist on our hands. They’re deeming the fire “suspicious” that left this iconic barn charred.

“So, on yesterday’s date December 7th, the troop and fire marshal unit was called to investigate multiple fires in the Middle Smithfield Township area, Monroe County,” said Tpr. Anthony Petroski.

This is the barn that once stood along McCole Road. Neighbors say it is a staple in the area, some going as far to say it’s why they moved here in the first place. Now it’s virtually gone and everything that’s left of it is completely charred.

“Saw the whole fire, absolutely amazing. We’re perched up on the hill up there and the whole sky was ablaze. It was amazing,” said Richard Olsen, a neighbor.

Several people we spoke with say they’ve lost WiFi ever since the fire erupted.

“We’ve lost the internet. We cannot work without it. I’ve inquired as to how long it is going to take before they restore it and I haven’t got an answer yet. So, we’re just kind of waiting for that to come about,” said Olsen.

At the end of the day, state police say they cannot rule out the fact we could have a serial arsonist on our hands.

“That’s part of the active investigation. Even though the one fire was ruled “undetermined” that does not mean it still cannot be grouped together. So, we are trying to put all of the pieces together and make sure we do the investigation properly,” said Petroski.