State Police investigating Larksville homicide

LARSKVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at home on Schrader Street in Larksville. The victim has been identified as a female, her name has not yet been released.

State Police are looking for Richard Walski, 46, of Larksville regarding the investigation. He has not been seen in several days.

Officers searched a wooded area under the West Nanticoke Bridge Friday morning in connection to this homicide case.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this investigation on later editions of Eyewitness News.