State Police investigating June crash after pickup truck hits home in Bradford County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash on June 30 in Bradford County where a pickup truck struck a home and the driver allegedly fled the scene.

State Police say that Zachary Barber, 31, of New Albany, was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on Brocktown Road last Tuesday evening. Barber lost control of the vehicle while going around a curve and went over the westbound shoulder, hitting a home on the 2200 block of Brocktown Road.

The truck struck the home and damaged an entire side of the building before continuing into the yard and hitting a shed. Police say Barber fled the scene on foot and was later found in the woods a mile away from the accident.

Barber was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital after sustaining minor injuries and for a legal blood draw.

State Police say that Barber and the vehicle may have been involved in a prior crime.