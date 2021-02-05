State Police investigating fatal crash on Route 115 in Luzerne County

BUCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning in Luzerne County.





Emergency crews were called the 300 block of Buck Boulevard (Route 115) in Buck Township shortly before 10:00 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say the are investigating the fatal crash and have the road closed. They suggest commuters find an alternate route. According to PennDOT, the road is expected to be open around 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more details as they are released.