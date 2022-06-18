SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in Lackawanna County.

Early Saturday morning at 12:00 am, state police said they responded to a report of a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound in Spring Brook Township.

The Lackawanna Coroners’ office said they were notified of the boy’s death at Geisinger Community Medical Center Saturday afternoon and are currently investigating.

Law enforcement said they are still investigating this shooing and more information may be coming.

Officials ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact PSP Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.

