State police investigate vandalism to trailers at Selinsgrove Speedway

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the vandalism of multiple trailers owned by the Penn Line Tree Service that resulted in damages totaling $2,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on February 15, troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief on Route 35 at the Selinsgrove Speedway.

Investigators say an unknown suspect vandalized multiple trailers and special equipment during the overnight hours. Police say the vehicles were legally parked in the upper lot at the Selinsgrove Speedway.

Police say someone slashed tires on 5 trailers. Two of the trailers also had their hydraulic lines cut.

The suspect could not be identified at the scene. This investigation is ongoing we will update with the latest as information is released.