FRACKYVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for two people reported missing in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people have been reported missing from New Philadelphia Borough in Schuylkill County.

Police say Angelito Xavier Caraballo, 16, was last seen on Sunday, October 8 around 8:00 p.m. at his house on Macomb Street He was last wearing a black hoodie, black and red sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers or black Crocs. Caraballo is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The second person missing, Hunter Mock, was last seen on Monday, October 9th, 2023, around 2:30 p.m. leaving his home on foot on Wetherill Street. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and white and red Air Max sneakers. Mock is described as being 6′ 1″ tall and weighing 155 lbs.

The picture provided by PSP is of Mock, troopers did not provide a picture of Caraballo.

Anyone with information on the two’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Frackville Barracks by calling 570-874-5300.