LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police had a road shut down in Carbon County as they investigated a shooting.

State police said they were dispatched to a residence in Lower Towamensing Township for the report of someone who had been shot.

Investigators have not said anything about injuries at this time but have called this an isolated incident.

According to troopers, the victim was at his home when a vehicle pulled up to the house. They said a confrontation began which led to the shooting.

PSP said the suspect fled the scene. There is no word on the status of the suspect at this time.

Law enforcement ask anyone with information regarding their investigation to contact PSP

Lehighton at 610-681-1850.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.