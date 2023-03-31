OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A green laser aimed at an aircraft was the cause of a heavy state police presence in Olyphant Thursday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 11:00 p.m., troopers and other agencies were called by FAA Air Traffic Control for a reported incident in the area of Acorn Hill Drive in Olyphant.

Police say a green laser was being aimed at an aircraft in the area. Troopers searched on the ground and in the air with a helicopter circling the area of Acorn Hill Drive without finding a suspect.

State police asked if anyone has information regarding the incident to contact Troop R Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3160 and reference PA 2023-407688.