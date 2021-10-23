State police investigate hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police Gibson confirmed with Eyewitness News that they are investigating the death of a teenager in Susquehanna County.

According to police, an investigation is being held in regards to a 17-year-old from Vandling, who was found dead along Route 171 near Forest City.

Police say the victim died due to a hit-and-run crash and the suspected vehicle and driver have been identified. However, police have yet to release any more information regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation we will bring you the latest information as it is released.