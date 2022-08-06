HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County.

According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in bed with an adult man who was asleep at the time.

The child was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton where he was pronounced dead.

PSP Hazleton, Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the death.