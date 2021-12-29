State Police investigate burglary at Food Express in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have started an investigation into a burglary at Food Express in Plymouth Township where they say the suspect stole $1,500 worth of cigarettes.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troopers responded to an alarm set off on Allen Street in Plymouth Township around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say once arriving on the scene they found the front glass door was smashed with a rock and approximately $1,500 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

As Troopers further investigated they found a similar incident occurred in Hanover Township with who they say is the same suspect.

Troopers say the suspect fled the scene in a mid-2000s bright yellow Dodge Ram 1500.

State Police describe the suspect as wearing a Carhart beanie hat, a dark-colored hoodie, gray work gloves, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre.