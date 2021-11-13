State police investigate barn arson incident, costing $10,000 in damages

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Schuylkill County are trying to track down an arsonist that burned down a portion of a barn.

It happened Friday morning in Washington Township along Birds Hill Road. Police say someone set fire to bales of hay inside a barn.

According to a state police fire marshal, says no animals were injured but the fire caused more than $10,000 in damages.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update you with the latest information as it is released.