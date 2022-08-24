HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County.

Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes.

Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

In Pennsylvania, .08% is the limit your blood alcohol content can be to drive.

A DUI is considered a misdemeanor and penalties range from a $300.00 fine with six months of probation to a $5,000 fine and a five-year prison sentence.