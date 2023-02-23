PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details shed light on a Pennsylvania State Police investigation in Carbon County Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News crews say dozens of troopers, as well as an armored vehicle and an ambulance, drove through a roadblock at route 93 and Spring Mountain Road near Beaver Meadows in Packer Township.

State police say around 7:30 a.m. troopers responded to St. Matthew’s Cemetery for an armed man wanting to harm himself.

While responding police stated the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot to his abdomen.

He was later transported by Lehighton Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Hazleton for further medical and psychological treatment.

Multiple roads were closed in the area for the incident. State Police Troop N is continuing to investigate the incident.