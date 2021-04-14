State Police hold news conference to discuss 1976 murder of Evelyn Colon

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police in Carbon County held a news conference to discuss the homicide cold case of Evelyn Colon.

Colon, who was pregnant at the time, was brutally murdered in 1976. Now, 44 years later, her former boyfriend Luis Sierra has been charged.

