State Police: Fatal crash shut down I-80 Friday

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police revealed a crash on Interstate 80 that shut down the eastbound lane for hours on Friday, turned into a fatal incident.

According to State Police, just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday, a three-car crash occurred in the Eastbound Lane of I-80.

Investigators say the first two cars collided with each other causing the trailer attached to the first vehicle to hit a third vehicle involved in the incident.

As a result of the crash, the driver of one of the original two cars was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and died due to injuries received in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police have not disclosed the name of the victim at this time.