KNOXVILLE, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers are reporting on a death that they are currently investigating.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday troopers at the Mansfield station in Tioga County are conducting a death investigation.

Police say the death occurred on South Water Street in Knoxville Borough. Troopers did not release any further information on the investigation.

PSP notes there is no threat to the public and more information will be released at a later date.