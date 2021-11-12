State Police Corporal charged with stealing, using heroin from evidence room

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A member of the Pennsylvania State Police is facing numerous charges Friday after he allegedly stole and used heroin from a Wayne County state police barracks.

Corporal Brian Rickard was placed on suspended leave without pay after he was found to be in possession of the controlled substance that he had taken from the Troop R, Honesdale evidence room, according to state police. He reportedly ingested the heroin while at work and at home and attempted to cover up the theft by using work computers and programs.

Rickard enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2003 and graduated as a member of the 115th cadet class. He is assigned to the Honesdale Criminal Investigation Unit as a supervisor.

Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division in conjunction with the Office of Attorney General.

Rickard faces felonies and misdemeanors including obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function, forgery, tampering with records or identification, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful use of a computer, obtaining possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.