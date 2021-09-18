State Police conduct ‘Operation Nighthawk’

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To help save lives there is a roving DUI enforcement initiative going on this weekend. One family is sending a message. Do not drink and drive an impaired driver claimed one of their own.

“I just want to do my dad proud. He was such a strong, proud man. I just want to share some funnies stories about who he was. He’s more than just a statistic,” said Carol Brozzetti, the victim’s daughter.

Carol Brozzetti shared memories of her late father Gino to a group of 100 Pennsylvania state troopers and municipal police officers in Nanticoke on Saturday.

“The gentleman pulled out of the bar and essentially never made it to his side of the road and hit my dad head-on. Of course, he walked away with scratches, and my dad didn’t make it,” explained Brozzetti.

Victims’ testimonies is part of the Pennsylvania State Police DUI enforcement initiative called “Operation Nighthawk.” It includes a two-night sweep of the streets of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“It’s the goal of details such as operation nighthawk to deter people from getting behind the wheel knowing that there are law enforcement officers out tonight looking for impaired drivers, and also to prevent individuals from becoming victims of impaired driving,” stated Lieutenant Derek Felsman, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Lieutenant Felsman explained further, “Our message tonight to all the families that have been impacted by impaired driving, please know that Pennsylvania state troopers and our partners in municipal law enforcement will work tirelessly to ensure that no other family suffers what they went through.”

300 lives are lost at the hands of impaired drivers each year in Pennsylvania. While reflecting on her family’s loss, Brozzetti offers one simple tip in hopes to spare another family from grieving.

“Have fun, enjoy your everything. Just don’t get behind the wheel,” said Brozzetti.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers made nearly 20,000 driving under the influence arrests last year.