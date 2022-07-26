SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have filed charges against two individuals in relation to an undercover speakeasy raid that occurred earlier in 2022.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) announced they filed charges against James Hampton McClary and Lauren Higgins for selling alcohol without a liquor license.

Officials said they sent undercover officers to the Stack City Social Club on May 15 in the 500 block of Linden Street.

Upon entering the facility, troopers said undercover officers were served alcoholic drinks around 1:35 a.m.

Investigators said a detail comprised of officers from PSP BLCE, Scranton PD, and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office conducted a speakeasy raid following the undercover officer’s purchase of alcohol.

According to law enforcement, several bottles of liquor, cash, and bar/club equipment were seized as evidence.

The owner of the establishment, McClary, is being charged with unlawful sales of liquor, criminal conspiracy to sell liquor, and public nuisance.

Higgins, the bartender, is only being charged with unlawful sales of liquor and conspiracy to unlawfully sell liquor.