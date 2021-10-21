State police charge man involved in Pocono Township standoff with two criminal charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged the man involved in the hours-long standoff in the Poconos with two criminal charges.

According to state police, Nello Tibaldi, 77, of Mount Pocono was taken into police custody Wednesday after an hours-long standoff that ended with a woman being shot and killed by state police.

Officials stated Tibaldi and a female, Betty Jane Tibaldi, age 54, led police on a chase on Route 611 and when stopped, they refused to leave their vehicle.

Troopers say Tibaldi exited the vehicle and handed a gun to Betty Jane before he was taken into custody. That’s when state police say the 54-year-old woman pointed the gun and shot at police. Troopers returned fire, striking her. She died on the scene.

Police have charged Tibaldi with recklessly endangering another person and possession of a firearm.