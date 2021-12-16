State Police charge former Line Mountain principal with felony theft

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a former Line Mountain Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for stealing over $4,000 of the school district’s money.

According to State Police, investigators first heard of suspicious activity on October 13th when a manager at Klinger Lumber called the school district to inform them of a purchase over its limit.

The school district discovered an order of over $2,000 had been delivered to Brad Skelton’s home address, the police report stated.

According to the criminal complaint, the school district also discovered additional suspicious purchases submitted to the school, two different times for locker room and training equipment, for a total amount of $676.90 in 2018-19 and $671.79 in 2020-21.

Troopers stated in the report the items purchased did not match “items you would normally find in a locker or training room.”

Some of those items were plywood and joist hangers, say troopers.

Officials say investigators contacted the Borough of Northumberland to learn that Skelton had recently purchased a permit for an in-ground pool and deck.

Skelton resigned from his positions at Line Mountain on November 17.

The school district submitted copies of the suspicious financial transactions on November 19, according to the report.

Troopers issued Skelton with felony theft by unlawful taking, forgery and tampering with public information and receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

Skelton was arraigned Friday and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.