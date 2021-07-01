State police begin death investigation in Columbia County

NORTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — State and local police in Columbia County are investigating a death after a man’s body was found Thursday morning.

According to state police, they responded to the area of Moore’s Road in North Centre Township Thursday.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Sabatino Defebo. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy on Defebo is scheduled for July 2. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.