State police arrest suspect involved in wheelchair-bound vehicle theft

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested the woman wanted for questioning after Old Forge Police say she stole a vehicle and pulled the driver alongside the car.

According to police, the woman, Joann Kathleen Bender, 48, has been identified as the suspect involved in the carjacking that occurred Sunday in Old Forge.

Pike County State Police stated Bender was located at the Exxon gas station located on 1414 Route 507, Greene Township, in a blue Subaru Legacy with the licenses matching the stolen vehicle.

Police say the carjacking happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Villa Drive.

The woman then pushed the victim out of the car and took off. The victim was dragged alongside the car until she let go, according to police.

Bender was arrested and taken to Pike County Correctional Facility where she was unable to post bail.

This investigation is ongoing. Police ask if anyone has additional information regarding this woman, contact the Old Forge Police Department at 570-342-9111