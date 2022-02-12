State Police arrest man with attempted homicide after shooting incident in Bradford County

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police have arrested a man after they say an attempted homicide occurred after a shooting incident in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Kevin Sanchez, 26 of Towanda, is accused of physically assaulting a 45-year-old female victim on Kingsley Hill Road.

Troopers state Sanchez shot a firearm multiple times inside the residence only narrowly missing the victim. He also threw a knife towards the female.

Sanchez was arraigned and remains in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after bail was denied.

