State police are looking for a missing woman from Smithfield Township

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are asking for help in the search for a 64-year-old woman who suffers from Schizophrenia.
Elizabeth Grieco’s was reported missing on May 24th by her family to the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks.
According to state police, Grieco suffers from Schizophrenia, paranoia and other personality disorders.
She was last seen being dropped off near the 3000 blocks of Nazareth Pike, in Bethlehem, with a black suitcase and plastic bags. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Grieco told her family that she would be traveling to Montreal, Quebec in Canada.
Anyone with information on the location of Grieco’s is asked to contact PSP-Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.
