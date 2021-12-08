State Police are looking for a missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 83-year-old Robert Hodson.

Hodson is described as 5 ft 9 in, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, brown coat, and gray sneakers.

Hodson is believed to be operating a 2018 Black four-door Chevy Silverado Truck and was last seen in Bart Township in Lancaster County.

Police believe Hodson may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on Hodson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-299-7650.