SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend.

Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas.

If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with their emergency lights activated, it is required that you move over to an open lane and/or slow down.