State police: 9-year-old fatally stabs 11-year-old in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a 9-year-old killed an 11-year-old boy with a knife in Bradford County.

On October 30, around 8:00 p.m., police say the two children had been playing with Nerf toys when a scuffle happened. There was a “tug of war” that resulted over a Nerf gun.

During the struggle, the 9-year-old, who had been holding a knife at the time, cut the 11-year-old in his upper left chest area, police say.

The victim was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where they were pronounced deceased after life-saving attempts failed.

State police are classifying this incident as a homicide.

Latest Videos