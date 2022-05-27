EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More state park beaches throughout Pennsylvania will be supplying free sunscreen to park visitors.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the expansion on Friday. The sunscreen dispensers are pole-mounted, battery-operated and supply 30+ SPF sunscreen applications, they will be positioned at 33 state parks.

“Protection from ultraviolet rays is critical as the weather warms and we spend more time outdoors, with Memorial Day Weekend here, we want to promote safe outdoor activity and remind outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day. We are again extremely grateful that the Department of Health (DOH) and its Division of Cancer Prevention is partnering with us to support and expand this important project that has a tremendous impact across the commonwealth.” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn

Visitors can find the dispensers at the following parks: