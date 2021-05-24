State parks offer reminders to those visiting for holiday weekend

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Millions of people are expected to hit the road this memorial day weekend. It’s also the unofficial kickoff to the camping season.

Park officials say this year’s attendance will be very similar to last year’s, making it the second busiest year at Lackawanna State Park.

More than 100 campsites and rentals combined are nearly 100% booked for this Memorial Day weekend. Officials believe if they not full yet, they will be during the week.

Robert Barrese, park manager at Lackawanna State Park, says Harrisburg has not lifted any guidelines for state parks, the pool will remain at 75% capacity and masks are required.

Once it reaches that capacity, no one will be allowed in the pool area.

Park attendance has been up 40 – 50% since 2019 and Barrese reminds all visitors to be mindful of others, abide by covid restrictions that are still in place, and take your trash with you when you leave the park.

Most importantly though, is to have fun.

“The numbers indicate that people have, uh, maybe in the absence of other things to do, movies and restaurants and things like that, I think people have taken to the outdoors,” Barrese says.

For those planning to go to a state park or elsewhere, AAA says travel is up 61% over last year.

