State-ordered shutdowns may impact homeless

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Due to concerns of the spread of Coronavirus, many people are staying home but for those without a home or food, St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre is remaining open.

“As of right now the kitchen is still open for lunch. We’re going to do to-go containers basically and that’s seven days a week from eleven to twelve thirty. We ceased doing dinner right now.,” Michael Cianciotta, director of St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, said.

The kitchen pantry will also keep its doors open, and meals are being distributed outside the building.

“People need to eat. It’s an essential thing for life. It’s not a luxury,” Cianciotta said.

Some volunteers hold distribution events to give away food, warm clothing, and other essentials to the homeless but now that might might end because of safety guidelines.

“We attract a 100 or more people to the events. And clearly there’s been guidance put out to not go above ten,” Mark Baylis, founder of Valor Clinic Foundation, said.

While distribution events might be on hold, shelters like Ruth’s Place and Paul’s House for veterans are giving hope and help to those in need.

“We have rearranged our shelter to create the perimeter of space between each of the beds,” Jodina Hicks, president of Volunteers for America Pennsylvania, said.

Visitors are no longer allowed at Ruth’s Place and the staff is checking temperatures to protect those staying there.

“The definition of some for a healthy society in a healthy community is that people who are most vulnerable are cared for first,” Hicks said.

“We can’t just turn these people away to the street and have no support network,” Baylis said.