State order for customers to wear masks inside PA businesses starts tonight

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The latest step in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 will take place tonight. Anyone entering a life-sustaining business must wear a mask… with a few exceptions. The order was issued by Dr. Rachel Levine, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It goes into effect at 8 p.m.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke with business owners and shoppers about the order and got some more answers from the Department of Health.

Dr. Levine says this order outlines a variety of measures that businesses and shoppers are required to take to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

Brent Radzwich, the manager from Gould’s ShurSave Supermarket in Sugarloaf Township, comments on what would happen if a customer walks in without a mask.

“We are going to ask them not to go into the store so we’re hoping that everybody just understands. It’s been out there in the news for a couple of days. People have been wearing masks already so it’s not like this is going to be a shock.”

Radzwich also says, “We are hoping there is no resistance. Just saying it’s to protect the well being of ourselves and our employees.”

If the businesses provide items like medicine or food, alternative methods for people to get those items must be available such as a pick-up or delivery service.

Other exceptions to the mask order include people who can’t wear masks because of a medical condition. Those folks are NOT required to provide documentation to the store managers.

The order also requires businesses to implement safety measures for their employees.

“For weeks now we’ve offered face masks to cashiers or any employee who wanted them,” says Radzwich.

But how will this order be enforced and by whom? Eyewitness News posed that question to Dr. Levine during her daily COVID-19 news conference.

Dr. Levine responded with, “Governor Wolf and I and the administration strongly feel that Pennsylvanians will do the right thing along with our fantastic businesses. So I think if a store is not regularly following that, local officials may give a warning if there is a continuing problem with that.”

Shoppers we spoke with took it all in stride, for the most part.

Dave Skinner, a shopper from Sugarloaf Township said “Well I guess you’re going to have to do it. You don’t know who’s got what. I don’t know.”

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office tells Eyewitness News that businesses owners or shoppers violating this order or any previous COVID-19 related state order could face thousands of dollars in fines and possibly even jail time. The order can be enforced by local and state law enforcement agencies.