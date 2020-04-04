State officials respond to request for National Guard presence in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In an email from the Office of Governor Wolf, Eyewitness News received this statement regarding Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri’s request for a possible National Guard presence if needed in Hazleton, PA amid concerns that it is becoming a COVID-19 hot zone.

The request has been received by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. All options for assistance to the municipality are being considered at this time.

The governor’s highest priority remains protecting Pennsylvanians’ health and safety as the state works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As we prepare for the surge, are focused on the implementation of our mitigation plan. There have been several steps taken, such as the stay-at-home orders to work to decrease the spread of COVID-19. People should be staying home unless it is essential they go out, and should be limiting their trips to as few as possible.

Sara J. Goulet, Deputy Press Secretary