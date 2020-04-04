Live Now
White House COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

State officials respond to request for National Guard presence in Hazleton

News
Posted: / Updated:
School_Safety_Harrisburg__Buses_0_20180822163430

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In an email from the Office of Governor Wolf, Eyewitness News received this statement regarding Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri’s request for a possible National Guard presence if needed in Hazleton, PA amid concerns that it is becoming a COVID-19 hot zone.

The request has been received by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. All options for assistance to the municipality are being considered at this time.

The governor’s highest priority remains protecting Pennsylvanians’ health and safety as the state works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As we prepare for the surge, are focused on the implementation of our mitigation plan. There have been several steps taken, such as the stay-at-home orders to work to decrease the spread of COVID-19. People should be staying home unless it is essential they go out, and should be limiting their trips to as few as possible.

Sara J. Goulet, Deputy Press Secretary

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos