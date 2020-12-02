State officials, organizations calling for more resources for nursing homes

Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Coronavirus continues to surge through nursing homes nationwide, locally, organizations and officials are calling for more funding and PPE

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Senator John Yudichak is sounding the alarm regarding the surge of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and long term care facilities.

He is calling for more resources, both PPE and financial, for those facilities. Also, officials of organizations that represent nursing homes and their staff are also urging that more attention be given to nursing homes by the state and federal governments.

Andy Mehalshick talks with a congressman from our region about obtaining additional federal assistance to nursing homes during the COVID pandemic tonight on Eyewitness News.