HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State lawmakers are holding a hearing in Hazleton to talk about the current state of the coal industry in northeastern Pennsylvania and its future.

Coal industry executives, economic groups, and community leaders are discussing the environmental and economic impact of the coal industry.

They discuss how current worldwide events, such as the war in Ukraine, have led to a growing demand for coal.





The demand for namely anthracite coal from northeastern Pennsylvania.

