ALSACE TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman was found dead inside a burning home early Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews responded to a house fire in the 120 block of Magnolia Lane in Berks County around 4:40 a.m.

Police say there were heavy flames when crews arrived on the scene and firefighters found a woman dead inside the house.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s Office. A 50-year-old man was inside the house and was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation by the Troop L Fire Marshall unit.