ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen-led Altoona police on a foot chase just after midnight and a stolen gun was later found in a backpack he tried to ditch, police reported.

Altoona police were out on routine patrol just after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday and noticed a group of teens at Prospect Park, according to the criminal complaint. The officer said he noticed a backpack on the ground with a liquor bottle next to it. 18-year-old Azaar Hemingway, of Wilkes-Barre, allegedly admitted to the bag being his but not the alcohol. He was there with four other teens that told police they were 18, the complaint shows.

Hemingway allegedly yelled at the officer before grabbing his backpack and taking off on foot. According to the complaint, the officer followed him as he tried to ditch his backpack only to end up on the 200 block of 15th Street where he tripped and fell. Hemingway was taken into custody and reportedly had 3.5 grams of cannabis flower on him.

After complaining about leg pain, Hemingway was taken to UPMC Altoona.

As police investigated, they found Hemingway’s black backpack and it allegedly had a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun that came back as stolen out of Luzerne County. According to the affidavit, the backpack, gun, cannabis, and bottle of liquor were all taken as evidence.

An Altoona officer had to take a mobile fingerprint scanner to UPMC Altoona to confirm Hemingway’s actual identity.

Hemingway was charged with receiving stolen property, a firearm without a license, evading, escaping, underage drinking, giving false identification, and more. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.