Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey gives reasons

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children, the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine?

QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns.

A total of 1,607,905 people were surveyed from Pennsylvania. In the commonwealth:

52% are worried about side effects

29% don’t believe they need it

28% are waiting to see if it’s safe

45% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

43% don’t trust the government

People were allowed to choose multiple reasons, which is why the numbers don’t add up to 100 percent.

A total of 37,819,675 U.S. residents were interviewed. Highlights from the national survey: