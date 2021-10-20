Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey gives reasons

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children, the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine?
QuoteWizard, the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns.
A total of 1,607,905 people were surveyed from Pennsylvania. In the commonwealth:
- 52% are worried about side effects
- 29% don’t believe they need it
- 28% are waiting to see if it’s safe
- 45% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
- 43% don’t trust the government
People were allowed to choose multiple reasons, which is why the numbers don’t add up to 100 percent.
A total of 37,819,675 U.S. residents were interviewed. Highlights from the national survey:
- In September, 57 percent of people say they are concerned about side effects from getting the vaccine.
- The number of unvaccinated people who don’t trust the vaccine is 45 percent.
- Nearly 19 percent of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, down from 21 percent in September.
- At 18 percent, people without health coverage have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.