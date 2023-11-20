(WHTM) — Thanksgiving feasts usually feature plenty of food. Whether it’s the main course, appetizer, or sides, there is always something for everyone when it comes to the meal.

Campbell’s released their 2023 “State of the Sides” report, which shows the favorite side dish of each state. The report surveyed 5,000 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving to collect the data for the report.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, mashed potatoes are considered to be the state’s favorite side dish. Campbell’s also stated that mashed potatoes is the top side dish at Thanksgiving for the country. This is a change from the 2022 report, where stuffing took the top spot.

According to the report, the top five Thanksgiving side dishes are:

Mashed Potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese (which is new to the top five for 2023) Yams/Sweet Potatoes Green Bean Casserole

The report also stated that 67% of Americans prefer side dishes to the main entrée and that over half of Americans would be happy with only side dishes on their plate.

The entire report can be seen by clicking here.