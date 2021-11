EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested in East Stroudsburg after police say he was panhandling with a baseball bat and a frying pan before shooting at officers with an Airsoft gun during a foot chase through the Walmart parking lot.

On Wednesday, Stroud Area Regional Police responded to a call of panhandling near the Wal-Mart around 4:45 p.m.