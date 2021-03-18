UPDATE: 13-year-old girl killed in Perry County deadly house fire

PERRY, PERRY COUNTY (WHTM) — Police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old girl in a house fire on the 400
State police say other children were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Cumberland County for treatment.
The fire started just after 4 a.m. this morning on the 400 block of Wildcat Trail.
State Police Fire Marshal is investigating though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined at this time.
This is a developing story.
