Police: Two men arrested for illegally carrying guns near PA Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men are in custody after Philadelphia Police say the men, armed with guns were on their way to the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where the city’s mail-in ballots are being counted.

On Thursday, Philadelphia Police say they received information that the two men were on their way to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in a silver Hummer truck.

Around 10:20 p.m. , police located the empty truck in the 200 block of North 15th Street.

According to the release, at 10:27 p.m. two bicycle patrol officers from the Philadelphia Police Department located two men walking with guns. The investigation revealed neither man had a PA permit to carry and they were placed under arrest.

Police say the men admitted that the Hummer was their vehicle and an additional gun was located in the truck.

The investigation is ongoing between the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI.

Firearms charges are pending for both males.