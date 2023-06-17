ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police in Allentown are investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Officials said Allentown State Police and the Allentown Police Department were conducting “high visibility proactive traffic enforcement” when they pulled over a driver in the area of South Third and West Union Street around 5:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

It is not stated what led up to the incident at this time, but state police say a responding trooper shot at the car, hitting the driver during the traffic stop.

Investigators said the driver then fled the scene where he struck several vehicles, sending one driver to the hospital with minor injuries, before coming to a stop in the 500 block of South Carlisle Street.

The driver was then transported to the hospital from the 500 block of South Carlisle Street for injuries sustained in the officer-involved shooting.

According to a press release, several PSP departments, the District Attorney’s Office, and the City of Allentown Police Department are investigating this case.